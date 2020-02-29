Bloomberg Could Be Worse President Than Trump, Ocasio-Cortez Says

Freshman Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has issued a warning to her electorate: potentially electing presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg in November may wind up “even worse” than President Donald Trump.

The 30-year-old Yorktown High School graduate, who is facing a primary challenge for her seat in Congress, cautioned her constituents about what shes sees as the potential dangers of a Bloomberg presidency.

Ocasio-Cortez said it would be a bad idea to elect the former New York City mayor, even if he was the one to unseat the controversial president.

“We obviously have to beat Trump,” she said on “The Breakfast Club” show on Power 105.1 AM this week. “But if we beat Trump and go back to the same policies that we had before, a worse Trump is going to come.

"A Trump that’s more sophisticated, whose fascism is less obvious, is going to come and things could get even worse."

‘AOC’ made note of Bloomberg’s controversial “stop-and-frisk” policy during his 12 years as mayor.

“Bloomberg did not ‘cut back’ stop and frisk. He continues to lie about this, and it’s disturbing,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter, citing two New York Times articles. “A judge ruled stop and frisk unconstitutional. Bloomberg fought for *years* defending the policy, and only reversed course when he decided to run for president.”

Ocasio-Cortez has previously said that despite his apologies for using the practice of stop-and-frisk, Bloomberg has not done enough in the eyes of his minority constituents to become a proper presidential candidate.

“I think that redemption in politics is an acceptable thing, but you have to earn it,” she said. “It needs to be proven through years of work and evolution for the right thing.

"This is what happened with Bloomberg. He was down with stop-and-frisk. He fought for it in the courts, the courts overturned it as unconstitutional.

"He still fought it, defended it after him being mayor and then, five minutes before he runs for president he says, 'Okay, maybe this wasn't the right policy.'"

Ocasio-Cortez has thrown her support for Democratic hopeful Bernie Sanders in the presidential race and has spoken at several of his rallies.

