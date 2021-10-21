Bill Clinton Glad To Be Home In Area After Health Scare In California

Former President Bill Clinton is back resting in his Northern Westchester home following a health scare that left him hospitalized in California.

While working on business for the Clinton Foundation, the former president was hospitalized at the UCI Medical Center in California when he began to feel fatigued, according to reports.

While he was being treated, Clinton was diagnosed with a urological infection that led to a more broad infection that needed to be treated.

According to Clinton’s doctors, he was “administered IV antibiotics and fluids” as part of his treatment, Dr. Alpesh Amin and Dr. Lisa Bardack announced in a statement.

“He remains at the hospital for continuous monitoring. After two days of treatment, his white blood cell count is trending down and he is responding to antibiotics well," the doctors said.

"The California-based medical team has been in constant communication with the President's New York-based medical team, including his cardiologist. We hope to have him go home soon.”

Clinton was discharged from UCI Medical Center on Sunday, Oct. 17, and he released a video on social media on Wednesday, Oct. 20 from his home in the hamlet of Chappaqua in the Northern Westchester town of New Castle that he’s “glad to be home!”

“I was touched by the outpouring of support I received during my stay at the hospital … Thanks so much,” he said. I’d also like to thank the nurses and doctors at UC Irvine Medical Center for the absolutely wonderful care they gave me over the last couple days.”

Clinton also had a message to remind people to take care of themselves in the wake of his health scare.

“I’m really glad to be back home, doing great, enjoying this fall weather. I’m on the road to recovery, but want to remind everyone out there to take the time to listen to your bodies and care for yourself.

“We all have work to do, and each of us has an important role to play in life and in the immediate future. I for one are gonna do my best to be around to keep doing the most good I can for a lot longer.”

