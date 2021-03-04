Attorney For Cuomo Accuser Says Governor Lied In Apology 'Full Of Falsehoods'

An attorney for one of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s sexual harassment accusers wasn’t a fan of the apology he issued during his first public comments since multiple claims of sexual harassment were made against him.

On Wednesday, March 3, Cuomo got emotional while addressing the sexual harassment scandal following claims from three women in the past two weeks, saying that he was “embarrassed” and that “he's sorry for whatever pain (he) caused anyone.”

However, one of Cuomo’s accusers, Charlotte Bennett, the second woman to come forward, said that the governor’s statements were inaccurate while stating that the Attorney General’s investigation will find that officials “failed to act.”

Bennett’s attorney, Debra S. Katz, citing a photo of Cuomo and his third accuser, Anna Ruch, at a wedding in September 2019, in which Cuomo can be seen holding her face, refuted Cuomo's claim at the press conference the he "never touched anyone inappropriately."

“The Governor's press conference was full of falsehoods and inaccurate information, and New Yorkers deserve better,” Katz said to Law & Crime. “The Governor repeatedly said he never touched anyone inappropriately. Ms. Ruch's story makes clear that's not accurate.”

Katz also said Bennett reported Cuomo’s “sexually harassing behavior immediately to his chief of staff and chief counsel.”

She added: “We are confident that they made him aware of her complaint and we fully expect that the attorney general’s investigation will demonstrate that Cuomo administration officials failed to act on Ms. Bennett’s serious allegations or to ensure that corrective measures were taken, in violation of their legal requirements.”

On Twitter, when asked whether Cuomo should resign, Katz said yes.

“Public officials who engage in such egregious abuses of their power need to be held accountable," she added. "They do not deserve to hold their positions.”

During his conference on Wednesday, Cuomo requested that New Yorkers wait for the AG’s final report before casting any judgments on him or his administration.

“I ask the people of this state to wait for the facts from the Attorney General’s report before forming an opinion,” he said. “Let’s get the facts, please, before forming an opinion as the Attorney General does that review, which I will fully cooperate with. Once you have the facts, then make a decision.”

“Some politicians will always play politics," Cuomo said. "That’s the nature of the beast. I don’t think today is a day for politics. I wasn’t elected by politicians, I was elected by the people of the State of New York.

"I’m not going to resign. I work for the people of the State of New York, they elected me, and I’m going to serve the people of the State of New York."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.