Astorino Targets Hochul After Migrants Flown Into Hudson Valley Airport

Republican gubernatorial hopeful Rob Astorino is calling on transparency from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and the state government after more flights reportedly carrying migrants were flown into Westchester.

Astorino, the former Westchester county executive who was the Republican nominee for governor in 2014 and is running again for that position this year, shared a video of passengers being bused out of the Westchester County Airport after allegedly being brought over the border and flown in from Texas.

According to Astorino, two buses went south and one headed north into Somers in Northern Westchester.

“Secret Biden flights from the southern border are back at Westchester County Airport,” he posted online. “iAero 737 from El Paso landed. (Two) buses went south and one went to Somers in Northern Westchester.

“When will US (government) answer by (February) letter (regarding previous flights)? (The) public has a right to know.”

Astorino was also a guest on Fox News, where he called out Hochul regarding the migrant flights.

“It’s the ‘Biden Express’ from El Paso to regional airports, including Westchester,” he said. “I blew the lid off of this in August, then the New York Post (and other media) did a big story on it and the flights stopped for a while.

“Now they’re back and not on the other side of the airport where it was more visible … Now they’re going closer to the terminal. They’re taking the planes into the hangars and then the buses leave the airport and it’s really out of view.”

Astorino alleged that while the airport attempted to engage in subterfuge, they were able to follow the buses, which wound up at area rest stops, where the travelers got into cars and left the area.

“Not only is it absurd, but it’s a complete lack of respect for Americans, because now we have people they’re labeling as refugees … But they’re not refugees … They’re not asylum,” he said. “It’s really just people coming over the border illegally and no matter where they go, they’re going to get help from the US government.”

At the conclusion of his interview with Fox, Astorino took another parting shot at Hochul and her recently passed state budget.

“Here in New York, our un-elected governor Kathy Hochul has a $2 billion fund in our New York State budget to make sure (the migrants) get everything they need while they’re here,” he said. “That’s a magnet … That’s an invitation to continuously cross the border, and you’re gonna get flown up here with a phone that you get at the border, and then everything else you need.

“It’s just absurd. There’s really no distinction anymore between what the definition of a citizen versus a non-citizen is in this country under Biden.”

