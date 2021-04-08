Andrew Giuliani Making Plans To Run For NY Governor In 2022

Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani who served as a special assistant to former President Donald Trump, is teasing a run at Andrew Cuomo’s governor’s seat in Albany.

The younger Giuliani told the Washington Examiner that he is “heavily considering” a gubernatorial run in New York in 2020 to challenge the embattled Cuomo, who has been under fire for months amid multiple scandals.

During his interview, Giuliani explained that Republicans - who have not won a New York gubernatorial election in nearly two decades - “have a very, very real chance to win,” saying that he would have the best shot to win “outside of anybody named Trump.”

“Outside of anybody named Trump, I think I have the best chance to win and take the state back, and I think there's an opportunity in 2022 with a wounded Democratic candidate, whether it's going to be Gov. Cuomo, whether it's going to be a radical (Attorney General) Letitia James, whether it's going to be a no-name lieutenant governor (Kathy Hochul), I think there's a very, very real chance to win,” he said.

“I think I’m the right candidate, and this is the right time to help change New York State, and we’ve got a playbook that works.”

According to Giuliani, he hopes to launch his campaign later this month, though details of his plans have not been released.

Neither the New York State Republican Committee nor Cuomo’s office has commented on Giuliani’s latest comments.

Currently, Democrats have a supermajority in both legislative chambers, though Republicans did claim two Congressional seats that were held by Democratic freshmen lawmakers.

