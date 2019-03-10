Americans Oppose Trump Emergency Powers On Wall By 2-To-1 Margin, New Poll Finds

The majority of Americans disapprove of President Donald Trump using emergency executive powers to fund a wall on the border with Mexico, according to a new Quinnipiac University National Poll.

Trump announced that he was declaring a national emergency at the border after Congress refused to approve the $5.7 billion he wanted for construction of a wall at the Mexico border, even after a record-setting 35-day partial government shutdown.

The announcement of a national emergency has been divisive, with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle objecting the move, claiming that the commander-in-chief is using the emergency powers to bypass Congress’ authority over spending.

“Senate Republicans are not voting on constitutionality or precedent,” the president tweeted. “(They) are voting on desperately needed Border Security & the Wall. Our Country is being invaded with Drugs, Human Traffickers, & Criminals of all shapes and sizes. That’s what this vote is all about. STAY UNITED!”

The new Quinnipiac poll found that 66 percent of American voters disapprove the president using emergency executive powers, against just 31 percent who approve. The poll found that 69 percent of Republicans back the President’s play, though “every other listed party, gender, education, age and racial group disapproves of this action.”

According to the poll, 55 percent of voters oppose building a wall, while 41 percent approve. Women oppose the wall by a two to one count, while men are divided, with 49 percent supporting the wall and 47 percent opposing it.”

Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll said, “we didn't want it in the first place and we certainly don't want it built by emergency executive order,' say wall-weary voters in big numbers.”

