13 Hospitalized After Apartment Fire Breaks Out In Westchester

More than a dozen people were hospitalized after an apartment fire broke out overnight in Westchester.

The blaze broke out around 2:15 a.m. Saturday, June 5 in New Rochelle in a first-floor apartment fire at 75 Centre Ave.

There was heavy smoke upon arrival by firefighters, with several people at windows in front of the building, and on fire escapes, New Rochelle FD Chief Andy Sandor said.

Flames were also found coming out of windows in the back left corner apartment in the building, down a narrow alleyway.

Firefighters rescued several people down fire escapes, with all residents safely evacuated.

Thirteen people were taken to area hospitals. There were no firefighter injuries.

A total of 11 people were displaced from five of the building's 19 apartments.

The Red Cross on the scene with temporary housing assistance.

"We are extremely grateful that all of the residents were able to be safely evacuated," Sandor said. "Motivated, aggressive training is what keeps our members ready and effective in moments like this.

"We were also fortunate to have Empress EMS Supervisors and mutual-aid ambulances on the scene to assist in managing patient transport to several hospitals.

"Regardless of the time of year, warm weather or cold, wet weather or dry, fire safety never goes out of style. Remember to make sure you have working smoke detectors in your apartment and a current, valid escape plan that everyone in your household knows. As we all saw this morning, it could save lives.”

