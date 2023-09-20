Fair 69°

Police Searching For 'Naked' Man Who Exposed Himself To Rockland County Woman

Police in the Hudson Valley are searching for a man who allegedly got out of a car completely naked and exposed himself to a woman.

Kathy Reakes
The incident took place in Rockland County in Pearl River around 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 19 in the area of Cara Drive and Pinto Road.

According to Capt. Michael Shannon of the Orangetown Police, the woman told officers she was walking toward her house when she saw an Asian man get out of a black Honda Accord completely naked who then turned towards her and exposed himself. 

The man then got back into his car and fled the area, Shannon said.

The Orangetown Police Detective Bureau continues to investigate this incident and is requesting anyone who may have witnessed or have information on the incident to contact the Orangetown Police Detective Bureau at 845-359-2121 or call Tip 411. 

