Police Raid 3 Illegal Pot Shops In Hudson Valley

Police raided three alleged illegal pot shops with warrants after receiving complaints from residents.

The areas of the three businesses, from left: 13 Academy St.; 25 Academy St., and 196 Main St.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes

The raids took place on Tuesday, March 5 at the following locations in the city of Poughkeepsie:

  • 13 Academy St.
  • 25 Academy St.
  • 196 Main St.

According to Det. Sgt. Terrance Beam of the Poughkeepsie Police, the unlicensed dispensaries that allegedly sold pot were searched after police received complaints from residents and issues with parking.

No arrests were made, but a "lot" of pot in different forms was confiscated from each, Beam said.

An investigation is continuing into each business, he said.

The warrants were served by the city of Poughkeepsie Neighborhood Recovery Unit, along with help from the Dutchess County Drug Task Force and the New York State Police.

Two of the businesses remained open after the raids, one closed its doors.

This is a developing story. Check back to the Daily Voice for updates. 

