Police Officer In Orange County Accused Of Sexual Assault Against Child, Rape

New York State Police Latham Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested Orange County resident John Kyle B. Dizon, age 23, of Cornwall, on Friday, June 9, and charged him with the following:

Predatory sexual assault against a child,

Criminal sexual act in the first degree,

Rape in the first degree,

Sexual abuse in the first degree.

On Thursday, June 1, state police received information that an adult man had sexual contact with a child. The investigation determined that Dizon reportedly had sexual contact with a child less than 13 years old in April of 2022 while in the Albany County township of Bethlehem.

Dizon was arrested at the State Police barracks in Middletown (Troop F) and transported to the Latham barracks for processing.

He was arraigned on Saturday, June 10 at the Westerlo Town Court, where he was remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility without bail.

Dizon, at the time of the incident, was employed as a law enforcement officer for the State of New York University Police in Albany, and is no longer employed by the agency, according to state police.

At the time of arrest, he was actively employed as a law enforcement officer by the City of Newburgh Police Department in Orange County.

The City of Newburgh Police Department has been advised and has been entirely cooperative with the investigation, state police said.

"This is an ongoing investigation," according to a statement by state police. "If you have any information related to this crime or you believe you may also be a victim, please contact State Police in Latham at 518-583-7000 or email Crimetip@troopers.ny.gov."

