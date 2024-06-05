ID Released For Woman Found Dead In Hudson Valley

Ulster County resident Rieke Guercio, age 71, of Kingston, was found around 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, in the area of Meade Street in Kingston.

According to the Kingston Police, Guercio was found after police responded to a report of a person dead. She had suffered blunt force injuries and injuries from an edged weapon.

Police said there was no threat to the public but had not released any suspect information.

The investigation continues with help from the Ulster Police, the New York State Police, the Ulster County Sheriff's Office, and the Ulster County District Attorney's Office.

This remains a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.