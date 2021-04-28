Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Area Man Admits To Scamming Consumers Of $9.5M, DOJ Says
Police & Fire

Year-Long Investigation Leads To Rape Charge For Area Man

Zak Failla
Ulster County Jail
Ulster County Jail Photo Credit: Ulster County

A 53-year-old area man is behind bars following a yearlong investigation into a series of rape that persisted over nearly a decade, state police said.

Investigators in the Hudson Valley announced the arrest of Ulster County resident Daniel Wolven, of Kingston, on Tuesday, April 27, following a lengthy investigation into alleged rapes involving a minor.

Police said that it is alleged that Wolven had sexual intercourse in multiple locations over the course of seven years with a child who was under the age of 17.

The arrest by the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation came based on a grand jury indictment signed by Ulster County Court Judge Brian Rounds.

Wolven was arrested without incident and charged with two counts of third-degree rape, both felonies. Following his arrest, Wolven was remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail. No return court date has been announced.

