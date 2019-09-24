Contact Us
Breaking News: Fairway Market Store In Rockland Will Close
Police & Fire

Wrong-Way Driver Charged With Leaving Scene Of Hutchinson Parkway Crash, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Westchester County Police arrested a man for driving the wrong way on the Hutch and hitting two vehicles.
A 26-year-old man has been arrested for leaving the scene of a crash after driving the wrong way on the Hutchinson River Parkway and crashing into two vehicles.

Da-Ved Morgan, of the Bronx, was arrested in connection with the crash that took place around 9:54 p.m., Friday, Sept. 20, after driving his vehicle northbound in the southbound lanes of travel collided and smashed into two cars in the vicinity of Weaver Street at the Scarsdale/New Rochelle border, said Kieran O'Leary, spokesman for the Westchester County Police.

"It is not fully clear where the wrong-way vehicle entered the parkway but it may have been at Weaver Street," O'Leary said. "We did not receive any previous calls from motorists reporting a wrong-way driver."

After the two collisions, Morgan jumped out of his Kia SUV and fled into a wooded area adjacent to the parkway.

A Westchester County Police officer with a tracking canine began to track Morgan, who was apprehended a short distance away by New Rochelle Police officers, O'Leary said.

Morgan was turned over to county police and arrested and charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and aggravated unlicensed operation.

He also was issued several summonses. He is due to answer the charges on Thursday, Oct. 3 in New Rochelle City Court.

Three people were injured in the collisions. Two were taken by Scarsdale VAC to White Plains Hospital and one to Jacobi, all with non-life-threatening injuries.

