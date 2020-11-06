Worker Trapped In Dirt Injured During Trench Collapse In Rockland

A city highway employee was injured after being trapped by dirt and debris following a trench collapse.

The incident took place in Rockland County around 10 a.m., Thursday, June 11, in New City, when Clarkstown Police responded to a trench collapse in the area of 12 Alan Court, Officer Norman Peters said.

According to Peters, the Clarkstown Highway Department had been working on excavating a trench when it collapsed, causing a highway worker to be trapped by dirt and debris up to his waist.

The injured worker, 35, was removed from the trench by his fellow workers prior to police units arriving on the scene, he said.

The man was treated by Rockland Paramedic Services and transported to Nyack ER by New City Ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

