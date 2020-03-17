Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Second COVID-19 Death Reported In Rockland
Police & Fire

Worker Seriously Injured In Construction Accident

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A construction worker was seriously injured during an accident.
A construction worker was seriously injured during an accident. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 30-year-old man was seriously injured during a reported construction accident.

The victim, Ricardo Martinez, 30, of Monroe, was found injured around 11:06 a.m., Monday, March 16, when New York State Police responded to Zupnick Drive in Kiryas Joel, for a reported construction accident, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

Troopers found Martinez unconscious with an apparent head injury. A trooper began CPR until Martinez was transported by KJ Ambulance to Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown where he is currently listed in serious condition, Nevel said.

An investigation revealed that Martinez is employed by Garfield Plumbing & Heating located in Kiryas Joel.

He was reportedly injured when attempting to maneuver a 3-inch by 20-foot water pipe into a small opening on the outside of the building from an open fourth-floor window when he lost his balance and fell from the window, Nevel said.

Martinez was not using any type of safety equipment prior to the fall, state police said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.