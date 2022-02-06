Worker Killed During Shooting At Bar In Hudson Valley

One worker has died after a shooting following a dispute at a bar in Westchester.

The incident happened shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 6 at the Duo Tapas Bar and Lounge on Yonkers Avenue in Yonkers.

A dispute at the bar escalated into violence when a "perpetrator fired several handgun shots into the vestibule of the building, striking two male employees," Yonkers Police said.

The two were rushed to a nearby hospital, where one died, according to police.

A person of interest has been identified and is in custody, police said.

Detectives are actively working to develop more information, said police.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Yonkers Avenue is closed in both directions at the crime scene location.

Motorists are advised to plan accordingly and avoid the area, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.