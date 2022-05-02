Contact Us
Police & Fire

Worker At Area Home Depot Nabbed For Fraud, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
Home Depot storefront
Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

A 45-year-old woman is accused of making fraudulent transactions valued at more than $1,200 while working at a Hudson Valley Home Depot.

Orange County resident Nikeisha Grant, of Washingtonville, was arrested at about 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, for first-degree falsifying business records and fourth-degree grand larceny, according to New York State Police.

Authorities reported that when Grant worked at an Orange County Home Depot, located in Monroe, Asset Protection realized she was making fraudulent transactions for an individual in March and May.

State Police said Grant would void previous transactions, and she would fail to scan certain items.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, May 23, police said.

