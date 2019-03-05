Contact Us
Women Attack Man With Hammer, Rob Apartment In Monticello, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Tylajah Jordan Photo Credit: Village of Liberty Police
Kaivena Woodall Photo Credit: Village of Liberty Police

Two Monticello women were arrested after allegedly attacking a man with a hammer and then robbing his apartment.

Kaivena Woodall and Tylajah Jordan, both 22, were arrested on Monday, Feb. 25, following an investigation into the robbery that took place on Feb. 6, said the Village of Liberty Police.

Police responded to a residence where they found a man who reported that he had been attacked by women with a hammer who then went on to steal items from his apartment.

An investigation identified the two women as the alleged individuals responsible, police said.

They were both arrested and charged with robbery, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, petit larceny, and criminal mischief.

Both were being held at the Sullivan County Jail in lieu of $30,000 bail.

