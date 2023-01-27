Woman's Body Recovered After House Fire Breaks Out In Hudson Valley

New York State Police have confirmed that an 80-year-old woman died in an Ulster County house fire.

Jone G Miller was located deceased in her residence in the town of Rosendale following a house fire on Sunday, Jan. 22, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

The fire took place at a home located at 267 Mossy Brook Road, state police said.

The first arriving units discovered a fully involved house fire and requested multiple surrounding agencies to help battle the large blaze, said Nevel.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation however there is no indication of foul play, Nevel said.

