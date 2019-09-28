Woman Who Insists On Ride From Ramapo Officer Caught With Meth, Police Say

A woman walking in the rain who asked for a ride to New Jersey from a Rockland County police officer wound up taking a trip to Ramapo Police Headquarters after she was busted with meth during a voluntary search.

An officer from the Ramapo Police Department on patrol in Hillburn saw a woman walking in the rain shortly before 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26.

The officer proceeded to stop the 35-year-old Bronx resident to see if she needed assistance, at which point she asked for a ride to an address in New Jersey.

According to police, the officer said she could not leave her patrol area, though the woman persisted and continued to request a ride to the specific address. The officer ultimately agreed to drive her to the New York/New Jersey state line as a courtesy.

Before taking the trip, the officer asked to check the woman’s backpack before they got into the patrol car as a precaution. While checking the bag, the officer found a clear plastic bag with a pipe and crystal methamphetamine.

The woman - whose name has not been released pending her processing - was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.