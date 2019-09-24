Contact Us
Breaking News: Crash Between Motorcyclist, Deer Closes Route 202 Stretch
Police & Fire

Woman Wanted In Ramapo For Assault, Menacing, Resisting Arrest

Zak Failla
Zak Failla
Lashley Lacrete
Lashley Lacrete Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

Know her?

An alert has been issued for 27-year-old Spring Valley resident Hashley Lacrete, who is wanted by the Ramapo Police Department and the court on a violent felony warrant.

Lacrete was arrested by members of the Ramapo Police Department and is wanted on multiple warrants for several charges that include second-degree assault, menacing, obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest, criminal possession of a weapon and harassment.

Anyone who recognizes Lacrete, or who has information regarding her whereabouts has been asked to contact investigators at the Ramapo Police Department by calling (845) 357-2400.

