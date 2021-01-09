Woman Wanted For Stealing From Employer In Area, State Police Say

New York State Police investigators in the Hudson Valley are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a woman who has been wanted since her arrest 15 years ago.

An alert was issued out of Rhinebeck for Erica Cromwell, who is wanted by the New York State Police and the town of Hyde Park Court stemming from a 2005 arrest for stealing from her former employer, Stewart’s Shops, on State Route 9.

Cromwell, 37, was arrested in 2005 and charged with petit larceny. She later failed to make a court appearance and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Police said that Cromwell was last known to reside in Hyde Park and has ties to the Poughkeepsie area. She has been described as being approximately 5-foot-3 weighing 195 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Cromwell’s whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators in Rhinebeck by calling (845) 677-7300 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

