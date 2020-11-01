Woman Wanted For Passing Counterfeit $100 Bills At Local Businesses, State Police Say

New York State Police are searching for a woman who faces felony charges for using counterfeit $100 bills at businesses in the area.

The incidents occurred in Dutchess County, in the town of Wappinger, according to police.

Jennifer R. SanJuan, 37, stands at 4-foot-11, weighs approximately 130 pounds and has black hair and hazel eyes.

Police said SanJuan has ties to Fresh Meadows and Elmhurst areas of Queens.

Those who know of SanJuan's whereabouts are asked to contact Troop K at 845-677-7300 or email Crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.