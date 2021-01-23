Woman Wanted For Breaking Into Residence In Area, State Police Say

Seen her?

New York State Police investigators in the Hudson Valley are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted woman who allegedly broke into an Orange County home.

Desiree Nieves, 38, was arrested after allegedly breaking into a Middletown home and stealing multiple items, reportedly including a handgun.

Nieves later failed to pay court-ordered restitution to her victim and a warrant was subsequently issued for her arrest by Orange County Court.

Police described Nieves as being 5-foot-5 weighing approximately 135 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police detectives in Middletown by calling (845) 344-5300 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.