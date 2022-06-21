Woman Wanted For Attempted Murder Found In Hudson Valley

A woman wanted for allegedly slashing the throat and face of a Hudson Valley man has been nabbed by police for attempted murder.

Dutchess County resident Kwatasia Storts, age 29, of the city of Poughkeepsie was caught on Saturday, June 18.

Storts was wanted for a May attack on a 54-year-old Poughkeepsie resident following an argument, said Det. Lt. Matt Clark of the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department.

"When the male turned to walk away Storts pulled out a bladed weapon and slashed the male several time across his neck and face causing severe lacerations to both and nearly severing his carotid artery," Clark said.

She was captured when officers spotted her in the area of Main Street and took her into custody, Clark said.

Storts was charged with attempted murder and held for arraignment.

Anyone with information on this incident and who is inclined to give a statement should call 845-451-7577.

