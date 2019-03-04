Contact Us
Woman Uses Power Tool As Weapon In Rockland Domestic Dispute, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Kristen Prentice
Kristen Prentice Photo Credit: Stony Point Police Department

A Stony Point woman was arrested for allegedly breaking the windows of her boyfriend's van using a power tool during a domestic dispute.

Kristen Prentice, 35, of West Main Street, was arrested around 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, after an officer on routine patrol was stopped by a passing motorist who saw a woman knocking out the windows of a van in front of a home on West Main Street, said Lt. Daniel J. Hylas of the Stony Point Police.

Upon arriving at the home, the officer saw Prentice in front of the home with her hand bleeding. An investigation found that during a domestic argument, Prentice allegedly broke the windows of her boyfriend’s van using a power tool as a weapon, Hylas said.

Prentice was placed under arrest and charged with criminal mischief. She was arraigned and released on $250 bail with an appearance ticket to return to Stony Point Justice Court on March 19.

