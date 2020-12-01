Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Pedestrian Hit, Killed By Tractor-Trailer On Route 17
Police & Fire

Woman Takes State Police On Two-County Pursuit, Hits Four Cruisers

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A 31-year-old woman took state police on a two-county pursuit hitting four police cruisers along the way.
A 31-year-old woman took state police on a two-county pursuit hitting four police cruisers along the way. Photo Credit: New York State Police

A woman was arrested after failing to for police and taking officers on a cross-county pursuit hitting several state police vehicles along the way.

The incident began around 6:50 a.m., Monday, Nov. 30, n Greene County in the town of Hunter when Erica Overhill, 31, of Johnson City, Tennessee, when state police attempted to stop a 2003 Honda for traffic violations, said Trooper Steve Nevel.

The vehicle failed to stop and attempted to flee from the trooper. The vehicle continued south on 23A and entered Interstate 87 going south into Ulster County until exiting at exit 19 and continued in the city of Kingston where the pursuit ended on Abeel Street, Nevel said.

Overhill was taken into custody. During the pursuit, four state police vehicles were damaged. The pursuit covered approximately 30 miles and lasted 25 minutes.

Overhill was issued 21 tickets and was charged with:

  • Criminal mischief
  • Reckless endangerment
  • Unlawful possession of marijuana.

She is currently being held.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.