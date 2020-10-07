Woman Studying Parachuting Injured In Skydiving Accident In Hudson Valley

A parachute student from Fairfield County was injured making her final approach to the ground after her jump at a Hudson Valley skydiving facility when she collided with a plane lifting off the runway, according to authorities.

State police responded to the scene of the incident in Ulster County at Skydive the Ranch in Gardiner at approximately 2:25 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 5.

Police said that 24-year-old Kristin Silva, of New Haven, landed on the left wing of the aircraft, and her lower left calf and chin were lacerated by one of the aircraft's propellers.

According to police, Silva's parachute became entangled in the propeller; she was cut down from the plane by onlookers. She was reportedly conscious and alert after the incident.

This is not the first accident that has taken place at Skydive the Ranch:

State police said that Silva's injuries were not life threatening. She was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center after the incident.

