Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Police & Fire

Woman Struck, Killed By Pickup Truck In Hit-Run Crash In Area

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at the area of Yonkers Avenue where the incident occurred.
A look at the area of Yonkers Avenue where the incident occurred. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A hit-and-run suspect is at large after a woman was struck and killed by a pickup truck at a busy intersection in Westchester.

It happened on Thursday, Nov. 28, at approximately 5:20 p.m. in Yonkers.

Members of the Yonkers Police Department responded to 47 Yonkers Avenue at the Oak Street intersection on a report of a motor vehicle having struck a pedestrian.

Upon arrival, first responders located an unresponsive elderly woman down in the street in apparent cardiac arrest and immediately began cardiopulmonary resuscitation, said Yonkers PD D/Lt. Dean Politopoulos.

Police cordoned off the accident scene and initiated a criminal investigation.

The woman was transported with severe bodily injuries to a local area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Detectives and investigators from the Major Case Squad, Crime Scene Unit, and Accident Investigation Unit responded to the scene, interviewing subjects and witnesses, recovering surveillance video, processing forensic evidence, and reconstructing the events of the accident.

The investigation thus far has revealed that the victim, identified as 77-year-old Po Yol Han, a resident of Nepperhan Avenue in Yonkers, was crossing Yonkers Avenue north to south when she was struck by an early model pickup truck that was traveling westbound on Yonkers Avenue, Politopoulos said.

The truck stopped for several minutes before fleeing the scene.

Several hours later, investigators located a vehicle of interest parked and unoccupied less than a mile away, and are actively working to identify the responsible parties.

Surveillance video capturing the accident was also recovered as evidence.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Yonkers Police Detective Division at (914) 377-7724 – all calls will remain confidential.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.