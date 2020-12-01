Woman Stopped On Ramapo Roadway Nabbed For DWI With Young Son In Vehicle

A woman was arrested for alleged felony DWI Leandra's Law in Rockland County after police received calls of a possible intoxicated driver.

The incident took place around 5:40 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 28, when Ramapo Police responded to the call regarding the motorists on the Orange Turnpike in the Village of Sloatsburg.

The caller reported that a female driver was stopped in her vehicle in the middle of Orange Turnpike blocking the traffic lane.

When officers arrived on the scene they found the 37-year-old Brooklyn woman stopped in the middle of the roadway and found that she was allegedly impaired by drugs, police said.

Police said the woman had her 8-year-old son in the vehicle with her.

The woman was placed under arrest for DWAI/Drugs and transported to RPD for processing.

The boy was also transported to the police headquarters until arrangements could be made to have him picked up.

During a search of the vehicle, officers allegedly located methamphetamine and a stun gun.

The woman was charged with:

DWAI/Drugs

Driving While Intoxicated

DWI with a child in vehicle (Leandra’s Law)

Endangering the welfare of a child

Criminal possession of a weapon

Criminal possession of a controlled substance

Operating with a suspended registration

The boy was picked up by Rockland County Child Protective Services and placed into temporary foster care.

The woman was processed and then released without bail and is due in court in December in accordance with NYS Bail reform. Police did not release the woman's name.

