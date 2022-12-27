Woman Stabs Partner In Neck On Christmas Eve In Hudson Valley, Police Say

A Northern Westchester woman is charged with stabbing a victim in the back of the neck after a domestic dispute on Christmas Eve, police said.

On Saturday, Dec. 24, around 3 a.m., police in Yorktown responded to a reported fight at a residence on Summit Street. Once arriving there, they found a victim bleeding from the back of their neck, Yorktown Police said.

After an investigation, police determined that the suspect, 43-year-old Jenny Cuevas of Yorktown Heights, had stabbed the victim in the neck with a kitchen knife and also damaged a door frame by kicking a bathroom door, according to authorities.

Cuevas was then arrested and charged with the following:

Second-degree assault;

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Fourth-degree criminal mischief.

She was arraigned in court after her arrest, where she was ordered to stay away from the victim. She will also appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.