Woman Seriously Injured After Being Hit By Car On Route 9W In Rockland

A 40-year-old woman was severely injured after being struck by a vehicle while crossing Route 9W during a heavy downpour.

The accident took place around 6:50 p.m., Thursday, May 2, while the woman, a resident of Piermont, was crossing the highway near Highland Avenue, said Piermont Police Chief Michael O'Shea.

O'Shea said the woman was hit by a man who was driving north on Route 9W. The woman landed on the vehicle's hood and almost went through the windshield, the chief said.

She received severe head trauma, broken bones in her arms and legs, and numerous other injuries, O'Shea added.

"I haven't seen one this bad in a while," he added.

The woman was transported to Westchester Medical Center Trauma Unit. O'Shea said she was reported to be serious/critical but stable on Friday.

The man who was driving stayed at the scene and fully cooperated with police, he added.

The incident is under investigation. The department was assisted by Rockland County BCI, Orangetown Police, South Nyack-Grand View police, and the Piermont Fire Department.

No criminal charges have been issued.

