Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Two Boys Seriously Injured After Falling Out Of Window In Spring Valley
Police & Fire

Woman Seriously Injured After Being Hit By Car On Route 9W In Rockland

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A Piermont woman was severely injured after being hit by a vehicle. Photo Credit: Piermont Police Department
A woman was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle while crossing Route 9W. Photo Credit: Piermont Police Department

A 40-year-old woman was severely injured after being struck by a vehicle while crossing Route 9W during a heavy downpour.

The accident took place around 6:50 p.m., Thursday, May 2, while the woman, a resident of Piermont, was crossing the highway near Highland Avenue, said Piermont Police Chief Michael O'Shea.

O'Shea said the woman was hit by a man who was driving north on Route 9W. The woman landed on the vehicle's hood and almost went through the windshield, the chief said.

She received severe head trauma, broken bones in her arms and legs, and numerous other injuries, O'Shea added.

"I haven't seen one this bad in a while," he added.

The woman was transported to Westchester Medical Center Trauma Unit. O'Shea said she was reported to be serious/critical but stable on Friday.

The man who was driving stayed at the scene and fully cooperated with police, he added.

The incident is under investigation. The department was assisted by Rockland County BCI, Orangetown Police, South Nyack-Grand View police, and the Piermont Fire Department.

No criminal charges have been issued.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.