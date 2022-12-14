Contact Us
Breaking News: Transient Who Killed College Dad In Hudson Valley Hotel Lobby Hit With New Charges, DA Says
Police & Fire

Woman Robbed At Bank In Hudson Valley After Being Lured Out Of Car By Suspect: Police

The theft happened at the Chase Bank in Hartsdale at 353 North Central Ave. (Route 100).

Police are investigating a second theft at a Chase Bank in Westchester County involving a victim being lured out of their vehicle with a distraction. 

On Wednesday, Dec. 14, around 11:45 a.m., a theft occurred in the parking lot of a Chase Bank in Hartsdale located at 353 North Central Ave. (Route 100), according to Greenburgh Police. 

After withdrawing money inside the bank, the victim was approached in the parking lot by an unknown Hispanic female, who told her that there were nails placed underneath her vehicle's rear tires. The victim then left her car and moved the nails, police said. 

When she then returned to her vehicle and left the parking lot, she realized that her envelope containing a large amount of cash had been stolen, according to authorities. 

The theft is the second "distraction type larceny" to have happened in the past two months, as a similar incident occurred at a different Chase Bank in Greenburgh at 409 Tarrytown Rd. (Route 119) on Monday, Nov. 7 when a Hispanic man and woman similarly lured a woman out of her car and then stole an envelope containing cash, police said. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call Greenburgh Police at 914-989-1725. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

