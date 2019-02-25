Woman Receives Multiple Injuries After Being Trapped In Valley Cottage Crash

A Rockland woman received multiple injuries after being heavily trapped inside a vehicle following a one-vehicle crash.

Clarkstown Police responded to the crash around 4 a.m. Sunday after receiving word that a tree had struck a tree on Route 9W in Valley Cottage, the Clarkstown Police said.

According to police the car exited the roadway and struck a tree. The car was occupied by a male driver and a 23-year-old female passenger from Haverstraw, Clarkstown police said.

The woman suffered multiple leg fractures and was transported to Nyack Hospital. The male driver was not injured.

Valley Cottage and Rockland Lake Fire Department’s worked vigorously for more than 30 minutes to extricate the female passenger. Congers and New City Ambulance Corps and RPS Medics treated the injured party.

The cause of the accident is being investigated and there were no arrest or summons issued at this time.

