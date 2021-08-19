Contact Us
Woman Nabbed For Stealing $800K From Employer, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Darlene Moonan
Darlene Moonan Photo Credit: Greenwich Police Deparment

Police in Fairfield County have charged a Northern Westchester woman for allegedly stealing more than $800,000 from her employer while working as a bookkeeper.

Darlene Moonan, age 64, of Bedford was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 12, for an incident that took place in January in Greenwich, authorities said.

Moonan allegedly embezzled $892,557 from her former employers, who are Greenwich residents, during the course of several years, said Greenwich Police Capt. Mark E. Zuccerella. 

Moonan, who turned herself in to police, was charged with larceny and identity theft.

She was released from custody after posting a $100,000 bond. 

