Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Ex-Rockland Teacher Convicted Of Endangering Welfare Of Child, Harassment
Police & Fire

Woman Nabbed For Heroin Possession, Driving With Suspended License In Area, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
An Ulster County woman was arrested for alleged possession of heroin and driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop.
An Ulster County woman was arrested for alleged possession of heroin and driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop. Photo Credit: Ulster County Sheriff's Office

A 27-year-old area woman was arrested for alleged possession of heroin and driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop.

Mariah Candelario, of Late Katrine, was arrested around 10 p.m., on Monday, Dec. 16, following a stop by an Ulster County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit, said Det. Lt. Abram Markiewicz.

An investigation during the stop allegedly found heroin and that Candelario's license had been suspended, police said.

Candelario was charged with possession of a controlled substance and aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.

She was released on an appearance ticket.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.