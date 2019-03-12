Woman, Man Caught With Heroin, Stolen Jewelry In I-87 Stop

A woman and man are facing charges after they were allegedly caught with heroin and stolen jewelry during an I-87 traffic stop, police say.

New York State Police stopped a vehicle on I-87 in the Town of Cornwall for a traffic violation on Sunday, March 10 around 6:30 p.m.

During the interview with the driver, identified as 30-year-old Kristin Otto of Walkill, officers were given probable cause to search the vehicle.

Otto and the vehicle’s passenger, 30-year-old Michael Leone of Monroe, were found to be in possession of a hypodermic needle cap containing cotton balls that tested positive for heroin.

Leone was also found to be in possession of a hypodermic needle and approximately 9.3 grams of women’s jewelry, which police say was stolen.

Otto and Leone were arrested and transported to SP Newburgh. They face the following charges:

Otto:

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor

Vehicle and traffic violations

Leone:

Fourth-degree grand larceny, a Class E felony

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor

Criminal possession of a hypodermic needle, a Class A misdemeanor

Otto was released on an appearance ticket and is schedule to return to the Town of Cornwall Court on Wednesday, April 10. Leone was remanded to Orange County Jail in lieu of $1,000 cash or $5,000 bond. Leone’s return court date is not available at this time.

