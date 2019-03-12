Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Top Coaches, Actresses Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman Charged In College Admissions Scheme
Police & Fire

Woman, Man Caught With Heroin, Stolen Jewelry In I-87 Stop

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Kristin Otto, 30, of Walkill Photo Credit: New York State Police
Michael Leone, 30, of Monroe Photo Credit: New York State Police

A woman and man are facing charges after they were allegedly caught with heroin and stolen jewelry during an I-87 traffic stop, police say.

New York State Police stopped a vehicle on I-87 in the Town of Cornwall for a traffic violation on Sunday, March 10 around 6:30 p.m.

During the interview with the driver, identified as 30-year-old Kristin Otto of Walkill, officers were given probable cause to search the vehicle.

Otto and the vehicle’s passenger, 30-year-old Michael Leone of Monroe, were found to be in possession of a hypodermic needle cap containing cotton balls that tested positive for heroin.

Leone was also found to be in possession of a hypodermic needle and approximately 9.3 grams of women’s jewelry, which police say was stolen.

Otto and Leone were arrested and transported to SP Newburgh. They face the following charges:

Otto:

  • Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor
  • Vehicle and traffic violations

Leone:

  • Fourth-degree grand larceny, a Class E felony
  • Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor
  • Criminal possession of a hypodermic needle, a Class A misdemeanor

Otto was released on an appearance ticket and is schedule to return to the Town of Cornwall Court on Wednesday, April 10. Leone was remanded to Orange County Jail in lieu of $1,000 cash or $5,000 bond. Leone’s return court date is not available at this time.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.