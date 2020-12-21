Woman Loses Control Of Car, Crashes After Driver Passes Her In Pomona

Police are on the scene of a crash that took place after a woman lost control of her vehicle when a driver passed her on the left-hand side, according to authorities.

The woman crashed into a clump of trees on Route 306 in the Pomona section of Ramapo late Monday morning, Dec. 21, Ramapo Police said.

The driver told officers another vehicle was passing her on the left and she got scared and lost control of the vehicle.

No one was injured as a result of the incident.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.