Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Police & Fire

Woman Leaving Rockland 7-Eleven Charged With DWI

Kathy Reakes
A Stony Point woman was arrested at the 7-Eleven after police received a call about a drunk driver.
A Stony Point woman was arrested at the 7-Eleven after police received a call about a drunk driver.

A 41-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly driving drunk.

Danielle Seeley, of Stony Point, was charged with DWI and drinking alcohol in a vehicle, after Stony Point Police responded to a report of a possible intoxicated driver, said Stony Point Police Lt, Daniel Hylas.

When officers responded to the call at the Stony Point 7-Eleven, they found Seeley to be intoxicated, Hylas said.

She was processed and released with an appearance ticket returnable to Stony Point Justice Court on Nov. 19.

