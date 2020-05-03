Woman Killed In Two-Vehicle Crash Near Area School

A woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision near a school in the area.

It happened on Wednesday, March 4 at about 4:30 p.m. in Orange County.

The victim is identified as Eleanor Bortone, 82, of the Town of Newburgh., police said.

She was traveling eastbound on Fostertown Road in the area of the Fostertown Elementary School at the time of the crash, Town of Newburgh Police Lt. James Nenni said.

The other involved vehicle was traveling westbound on Fostertown Road.

The investigation is continuing and no other information is being released by police.

Town of Newburgh Police were assisted at the scene by the New York State Police, the Cronomer Valley Fire Department, Mobile Life Support Services, Town of Newburgh Emergency Medical Services and the Town of Newburgh Fire Investigation Unit.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to call Town of Newburgh Detectives at 845-564-1100.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.