Woman Killed In Officer-Involved Hudson Valley Shooting Attempted To Stab Cops, Police Say

Authorities have identified a 34-year-old woman who police said was killed in an officer-involved shooting in the Hudson Valley after attempting to stab officers.

The incident happened in Dutchess County at a home on North Cross Road in Hyde Park at about 3:30 p.m. on Friday, April 29, according to New York State Police.

Hyde Park Police Officers Joshua Kemlage and Bryan Sweeney and Trooper Christopher Miller responded to deescalate a physical domestic dispute between the woman, Jamie Feith, and another individual, whose age and identity was not released, state police said.

State Police reported that when officers interviewed Feith, she attempted to stab them with a knife.

Police used a TASER device in an unsuccessful attempt to stop her, and Officer Kemlage then shot Feith with a department-issued firearm, police said.

Police said that officers attempted to render emergency medical aid, but Feith died at the scene.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said.

The New York State Attorney General’s Office is leading the investigation.

