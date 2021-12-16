Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: COVID-19: CDC Panel Recommends Moderna, Pfizer Vaccines Over Johnson & Johnson Jab
Police & Fire

Woman Killed In Crash On Busy Area Roadway

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Police lights
Police lights Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Route 17K in the Hudson Valley.

The crash took place around 4:20 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 15, in Orange County on Route 17K in the town of Montgomery, police said.

The crash occurred when one of the two vehicles crossed the double yellow line and side-swiped the oncoming vehicle, according to Public Information Officer Steven Rangi, of the Montgomery Police.

Killed was Eileen Habesland, age 44, of Buffalo, Rangi said.

The second driver remained at the scene and no charges have been filed to date. 

An investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information should contact the town of Montgomery Police at 845-457-9212.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.