Woman Killed After Car Leaves Roadway, Crashes Into Pole, Trees In Hudson Valley

A woman was killed after her 2012 Subaru Forester left the roadway and struck a utility pole and several trees in Hudson Valley.

The crash occurred in Dutchess County around 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8 in the town of Clinton, on Slate Quarry Road.

An initial investigation determined Lisa M. Drozdowski, age 52, of Clinton, was heading eastbound on Slate Quarry Road and left the roadway for unknown reasons, said Trooper AJ Hicks of the New York State Police.

The Forester struck a utility pole and several trees before coming to rest, Hicks said.

Drozdowski was pronounced dead on the scene by responding paramedics, he added.

This investigation remains ongoing.

