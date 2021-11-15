Woman Killed After Being Struck By Car On Palisades Parkway In Rockland

A woman who was crossing a busy Hudson Valley highway while hiking with her family was struck and killed by a vehicle.

Galina Surman, age 66, of Staten Island, was killed around 11:45 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 14, in Rockland County on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in the town of Stony Point.

Trooper Steven Nevel said an investigation revealed the driver of a 2010 Acura-TL traveling northbound on the Palisades in the passing lane struck Surman who was attempting to cross the highway.

Upon arrival, troopers observed someone performing life-saving measures and assisted with attempting to revive Surman.

All life-saving measures were unsuccessful and the hiker was pronounced dead at the scene.

The operator of the vehicle was not impaired and there are no charges pending.

State police were assisted at the scene by:

Stony Point EMS

New York State Police Park Police

New York State Park Rangers

Town of Stony Point Police Department.

