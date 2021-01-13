Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees 1,800-Plus New Cases; New Totals By County
Police & Fire

Woman Killed After Being Ejected From Vehicle In Hudson Valley Crash

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A woman was killed after being ejected from a vehicle in a single-vehicle crash in Scarsdale.
A woman was killed after being ejected from a vehicle in a single-vehicle crash in Scarsdale. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A woman was killed after being ejected from a vehicle during a crash on the Hutchinson River Parkway in Westchester.

The unidentified woman was killed around 7:18 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 13, when Westchester County Police received several calls that a vehicle had gone off the road and rolled over in the vicinity of Mamaroneck Road, said Kieran O'Leary, spokesman for the department.

The driver, the only occupant, was found outside of the car and was apparently ejected from the vehicle when the rollover occurred, O'Leary said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the victim, a New York City resident, is being withheld pending notification to her family.

The crash remains under investigation by members of the Accident Investigation/Reconstruction Team. 

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact County Police at 914-864-7701.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.