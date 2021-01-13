Woman Killed After Being Ejected From Vehicle In Hudson Valley Crash

A woman was killed after being ejected from a vehicle during a crash on the Hutchinson River Parkway in Westchester.

The unidentified woman was killed around 7:18 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 13, when Westchester County Police received several calls that a vehicle had gone off the road and rolled over in the vicinity of Mamaroneck Road, said Kieran O'Leary, spokesman for the department.

The driver, the only occupant, was found outside of the car and was apparently ejected from the vehicle when the rollover occurred, O'Leary said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the victim, a New York City resident, is being withheld pending notification to her family.

The crash remains under investigation by members of the Accident Investigation/Reconstruction Team.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact County Police at 914-864-7701.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

