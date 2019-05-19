Contact Us
Breaking News: Strong Thunderstorms With Damaging Winds, Even Hail Could Sweep Through Area On Warm, Humid Day
Woman Injured After Several Shots Fired At Large Gathering In Area

The area where the shooting occurred.
The area where the shooting occurred. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A woman was hospitalized after several shots were fired at a large, overnight gathering in the City of Newburgh.

The incident occurred around 3:40 a.m. Saturday, May 18 in the area of 97 South Street. Less than an hour later, the woman entered Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand, said police.

The large crowd was dispersing after police arrived on the scene following notification of gunfire.

The incident is being investigated. Anyone with information is asked to call Newburgh City Police at 845-561-3131.

