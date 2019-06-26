Contact Us
Woman In Stopped Vehicle On Route 304 Was Driving Drunk With Kids On Board, Police Say

Zak Failla
Clarkstown Police Department
A Rockland County woman was busted for allegedly driving while impaired with two toddlers in the backseat not wearing seatbelts during a late stop in Bardonia, police said.

A Clarkstown Police officer on patrol at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Monday, June 24, stopped to assist a driver who was parked in the left lane on Route 304 near the Bardonia Road intersection with her vehicle’s emergency lights flashing.

According to police, the officer found the driver, Stephany Rodriguez, 37, of West Nyack, in the front seat, and her two children in the rear of the car without seatbelts on. The officer also noted that the vehicle had damage consistent with striking a curb.

The officer said that Rodriguez appeared to be intoxicated and she proceeded to fail multiple Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. Rodriguez was arrested and transported to Clarkstown Police Headquarters to be processed.

Rodriguez’s children, ages 1 and 3, were released to family members and Child Protective Services was notified. After being processed, Rodriguez was charged with a felony count of aggravated DWI with a child less than 16; aggravated DWI and DWI, both misdemeanors. Rodriguez was also cited for having children unsecured in the backseat.

Rodriguez was arraigned in Clarkstown Justice Court and released on $1,500 bail. She is scheduled to appear back in court on Wednesday, June 26 to respond to the charges.

