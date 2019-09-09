Contact Us
Breaking News: Rockland Youth Gymnastics Coach Sentenced As Victims Speak During Hearing
Police & Fire

Woman Home Alone In Hudson Valley Killed After Dog Attack, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Barkit Kennel Road in Pleasant Valley.
Barkit Kennel Road in Pleasant Valley. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A woman home alone was killed after being attacked by one or more dogs, state police said.

It happened around 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7 in Dutchess County on Barkit Kennel Road in the town of Pleasant Valley.

New York State Police and Pleasant Valley Fire Department EMS were dispatched for a report of a woman with life-threatening injuries.

The woman was identified as Arlene Renna, 67, who was found unconscious on the living room floor of her residence by her husband after he arrived home. She had died at the scene from her injuries, police said.

The subsequent investigation by police determined the wounds, and circumstances, were consistent with a dog attack.

Two Coonhounds were kept in the home as pets, police said.

Police did not yet say if it has been determined yet whether the woman was attacked by one or both of the dogs.

Both dogs were secured by Dutchess County SCPA, according to police. The fate of the dogs will be determined by a court judge.

The investigation conducted by the New York State Place did not reveal any indications of foul play.

The Dutchess County Medical Examiner and the Dutchess County District Attorney's Office also responded to assist with the investigation.

