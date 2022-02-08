Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Woman Hit By Garbage Truck While Crossing Roadway In Spring Valley

Kathy Reakes
Spring Valley Police
Spring Valley Police Photo Credit: Spring Valley Police Department

A woman is in critical condition after being hit by a garbage truck while crossing a street in the Hudson Valley.

The incident took place in Rockland County around 8:30 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 8 in Spring Valley.

According to Det. Matthew Galli, of the Spring Valley Police, the 67-year-old woman was hit by a garbage truck while crossing Division Street.

She was transported to Westchester Medical Center with critical injuries, Galli said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

