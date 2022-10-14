Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Man Commits Suicide In Area As Officers Attempt To Stop Him, Police Say
Police & Fire

Woman From Region Nabbed For Grand Larceny, State Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A Sullivan County woman was charged with grand larceny for allegedly using a woman's vehicle and credit card without permission.
A Sullivan County woman was charged with grand larceny for allegedly using a woman's vehicle and credit card without permission. Photo Credit: NYSP and Canva/gettysignature

A woman from the region has been charged with grand larceny for allegedly using a person's credit cards and car without her permission.

Sullivan County resident Miranda J. Stickle, age 27, of Livingston Manor, was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 12, for two counts of grand larceny, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

An investigation into the incident began in September when state police were contacted about possible misuse of credit cards and a missing vehicle, Nevel said. 

The investigation revealed that the victim was in the hospital for three months and gave permission for Stickle to use her debit card to make purchases for her and to use her 2007 Black Nissan Pathfinder, he added.

The victim said she had not heard from Stickle since Tuesday, July 19.  During the investigation, it was determined that Stickle did make unauthorized charges using the victim’s debit card and was in possession of the vehicle, Nevel said.

In addition to the two counts of grand larceny, Stickle was also charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and unlawful use of a credit card, state police said.

She was released on an appearance ticket.

to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.